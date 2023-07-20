Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 4,506 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 4.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $37,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,443. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

