Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.73

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.73 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 17.33 ($0.23). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23), with a volume of 280,938 shares traded.

Sportech Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £160.30 million, a PE ratio of -16,030.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.72.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.

