Sportech (LON:SPO) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.30

Shares of Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160.30 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 160.30 ($2.10), with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

Sportech Trading Up 842.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.72.

About Sportech

(Get Free Report)

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.