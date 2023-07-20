SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.92

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.92 and last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 27273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

