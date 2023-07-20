SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Shares Bought by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,896 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF comprises about 1.7% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC owned 1.29% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEU. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,668,000,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 38,918.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,033,000.

SPEU traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $39.56. 4,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,279. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $447.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

