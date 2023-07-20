Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Up 1.1%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.95 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31). Approximately 84,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 546,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.25 ($0.30).

Sosandar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,425.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

