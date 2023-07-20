SLF Realisation Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:SLFR)

SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 32.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SLF Realisation Fund stock opened at GBX 3.52 ($0.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.19. The company has a market cap of £12.53 million and a PE ratio of -159.55. SLF Realisation Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.52 ($0.12).

