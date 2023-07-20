SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $110.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $88.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

SITM has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SiTime in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $129.57 on Thursday. SiTime has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $209.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.48.

Insider Activity

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SiTime will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 5,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $657,821.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,525.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 5,059 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $657,821.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,525.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $42,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,729 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,218 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in SiTime by 20.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.