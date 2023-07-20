SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.32

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.35.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

