Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $179.63 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,706.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00309835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.63 or 0.00816756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00551053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00062495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00127392 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,650,895,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,628,132,714 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

