Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Drops By 19.3%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 633,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 785,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 156,048 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,850,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 98,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 114,068 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,421,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 312,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 61,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $619.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

