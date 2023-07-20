Short Interest in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Drops By 12.7%

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $381.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,377. Linde has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $384.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.98. The firm has a market cap of $187.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.07.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

