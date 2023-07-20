Short Interest in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Rises By 16.8%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LNC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,308. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -9.38%.

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.