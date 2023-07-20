Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Rises By 11.7%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 931,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.36. 111,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $73.52.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,466.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
