Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Rises By 11.7%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 931,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.3 %

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.36. 111,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $73.52.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,466.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.