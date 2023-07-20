Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Drops By 27.1%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 830.0 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Shares of HLBZF stock remained flat at $80.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Heidelberg Materials has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

