Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Drops By 27.1%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 830.0 days.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
Shares of HLBZF stock remained flat at $80.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Heidelberg Materials has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49.
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
