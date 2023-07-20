Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Increases By 33.2%

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:HROW traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. 3,441,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $648.48 million, a PE ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Harrow Health by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after acquiring an additional 431,183 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harrow Health by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 124,060 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 10.3% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

