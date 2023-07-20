Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Increases By 6.8%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance
Shares of BOTZ stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $30.26.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.