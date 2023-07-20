Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Increases By 6.8%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOTZ stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.