Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Expands By 17.6%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,500 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 4,718,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,914.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBNXF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Gibson Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

