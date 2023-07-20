Short Interest in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Declines By 19.6%

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 145,458,494 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after buying an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,583,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,046,000 after buying an additional 198,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after buying an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,028,000 after buying an additional 153,994 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.33.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.1 %

FNV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,888. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.59.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

