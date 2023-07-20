Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Grows By 19.6%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $50.92. 241,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,417. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
