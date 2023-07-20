Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Grows By 19.6%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $50.92. 241,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,417. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

