Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Expands By 23.4%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,400 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 424,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FBBPF remained flat at $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038. FIBRA Prologis has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of March 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 225 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 43.6 million square feet (4.0 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

