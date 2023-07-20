Short Interest in Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Rises By 24.0%

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Euro Manganese Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUMNF remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Wednesday. 450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,138. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Euro Manganese has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
