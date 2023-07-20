Short Interest in ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Grows By 12.7%

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,018,800 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 6,226,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,018.8 days.

ESR Group Price Performance

ESR Group stock remained flat at $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday. ESR Group has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ESR Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

