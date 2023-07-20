Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Decreases By 18.5%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 189,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $650,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ESE traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $100.08. 68,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.15. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $106.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.