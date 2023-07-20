Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Decreases By 18.5%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 189,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $650,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ESCO Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE ESE traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $100.08. 68,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.15. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $106.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
Read More
