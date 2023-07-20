Short Interest in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Grows By 15.4%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,040,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 13,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. 1,438,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,744. The stock has a market cap of $335.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.94. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

