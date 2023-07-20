Short Interest in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Rises By 8.6%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 594,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,978,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.56. 813,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,101. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

