Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Increases By 24.4%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,603,900 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 5,309,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,019.5 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFTLF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Chinasoft International has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

