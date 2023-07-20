Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Increases By 24.4%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,603,900 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 5,309,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,019.5 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CFTLF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Chinasoft International has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
