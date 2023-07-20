Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Declines By 11.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

CFIVW stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 106.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180,110 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

