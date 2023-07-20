Short Interest in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUW) Rises By 20.0%

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cetus Capital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of CETUW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,665. Cetus Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

