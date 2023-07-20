Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Grows By 20.7%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 48,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 167,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. 15,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,002. Central Securities has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $38.57.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

Central Securities Company Profile

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

(Get Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.