Short Interest in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Grows By 20.8%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 137,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Candel Therapeutics Price Performance
Candel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 3,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,233. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Candel Therapeutics Company Profile
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Candel Therapeutics
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.