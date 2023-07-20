Short Interest in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Grows By 20.8%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 137,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

Candel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.27. 3,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,233. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.