Short Interest in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expands By 19.8%

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 543,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 453,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

In other news, Director David C. Flanagan purchased 3,397 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,667.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,555 shares in the company, valued at $749,783.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,108,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,099,000 after purchasing an additional 98,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 56,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $1,905,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of CAC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.36. 55,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. Camden National has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $486.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Camden National had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

