Short Interest in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Rises By 12.4%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Bogota Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Bogota Financial Price Performance

BSBK stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

