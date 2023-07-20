Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Declines By 14.5%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 7.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 33.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 363,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWC remained flat at $10.18 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.20 million, a P/E ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 0.05. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

About Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:BWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

