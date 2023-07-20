Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Increases By 19.4%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 122,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 751,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aditxt

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.99% of Aditxt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Aditxt Price Performance

Shares of Aditxt stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt ( NASDAQ:ADTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.52. Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 570.66% and a negative net margin of 2,927.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aditxt will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.