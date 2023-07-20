Serum (SRM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.06 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0965 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and $4.43 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

