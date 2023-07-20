Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.50

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as high as $2.50. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 88,945 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 437.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,564,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Featured Stories

