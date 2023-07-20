Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Head to Head Analysis

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Selina Hospitality and Xenia Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 4 1 0 2.00

Selina Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 423.81%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.36%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A Xenia Hotels & Resorts 6.39% 4.98% 2.36%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A Xenia Hotels & Resorts $1.06 billion 1.29 $55.92 million $0.60 20.78

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts beats Selina Hospitality on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson.

