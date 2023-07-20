Secret Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and $627.66 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00245851 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00050018 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031879 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021679 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003331 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 179.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0026965 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,577.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

