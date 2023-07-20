Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innospec in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Innospec alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP stock opened at $103.47 on Thursday. Innospec has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 515 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $310,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,470,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innospec by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,111,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after purchasing an additional 338,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innospec by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.