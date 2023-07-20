Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,173 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,156,000 after acquiring an additional 633,618 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,914,000 after acquiring an additional 114,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.28. 293,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,032. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
