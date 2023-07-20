Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Boosted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,630 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $69,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.