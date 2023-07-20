Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 11.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 118,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $2,946,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLB traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.