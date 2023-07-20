SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Boosted by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for about 7.8% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $234.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.68. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $215.11 and a one year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.20.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

