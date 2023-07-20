Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

NYSE CRM opened at $234.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 958,248 shares of company stock worth $202,870,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

