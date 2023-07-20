SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 82,994 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,994 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

