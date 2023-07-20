SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $12.96 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $457.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $341.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $458.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.55.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

