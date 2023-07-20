SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $208.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $209.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

