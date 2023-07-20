Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) vs. Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Financial Analysis

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Safehold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Safehold and Clipper Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 2 3 0 2.60 Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dividends

Safehold presently has a consensus price target of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 39.67%. Clipper Realty has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.45%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Safehold.

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Safehold pays out -4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty pays out -84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Clipper Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Safehold has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safehold and Clipper Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $288.28 million 1.19 $421.29 million ($15.93) -1.55 Clipper Realty $131.36 million 0.75 -$4.76 million ($0.45) -13.62

Safehold has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safehold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -93.31% -3.93% -1.64% Clipper Realty -4.67% -15.55% -0.50%

Summary

Clipper Realty beats Safehold on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

