Rune Price Tops $1.05 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. Rune has a market cap of $20,684.04 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Get Rune alerts:

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.06623909 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

